International Women's Day: 4 Indian Platforms Helping Women Invest Better

Learn about Indian platforms that are helping women in being financially independent by educating them on various investment tools
The relationship between women and finance can be tricky, especially in India, where society expects men to take responsibility of the finances.
However, with changing times, women are becoming independent and are taking charge of their financial security. Here are 4 Indian platforms that are helping women in being financially independent by educating them on various investment tools.
Founded by Priti Rathi Gupta, LXME offers women a platform to start their investment journey and learn from other like-minded women.
Basis is an Indian app founded by Hena Mehta and Dipika Jaikishan that aims to bridge the financial knowledge and trust gaps faced by women.
Mahila Money is a digital platform for women entrepreneurs in India. The app provides women with micro-loans and financial literacy.
WinPE is a Delhi-based non-profit organisation aiming to bring gender diversity in the private equity space by engaging with industry stakeholders to set the gender diversity agenda and lead them to take collective actions to have a gender balance in the investing ecosystem.