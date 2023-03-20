Top 10 Happiest Countries In The World For 2023

As per the World Happiness Report published annually on March 20, here are the top 10 happiest countries in the world.
With a six-year winning streak, Finland tops the list once again as the happiest country in the world as per World Happiness Report.
Another Nordic country that continues to maintain its position is Denmark which hasn’t budged from its 2nd position.
The country of Iceland also remained steady and continued to be the 3rd happiest country in the world.
Jumping up by 4 points from its 9th position in 2022, Israel becomes the 4th happiest country in the world.
Another European country on the list is the Netherlands, which remains the 5th happiest country in the world.
Jumping up by 1 point from its 7th position in 2022, Sweden occupies the 6th position in the happiest countries of the world ranking.
Norway also moved up by 1 point and became the 7th happiest country in the world.
Switzerland fell from its 4th position to the 8th position. However, it still continues to be one of the top 10 happiest countries in the world.
Luxembourg also fell from the 6th position in 2022 to the 9th position in 2023, while still continuing to be in the top 10 happiest countries in the world.
New Zealand continues to maintain its position as the 10th happiest country in the world in 2023 as well.