Indian Oil Kotak Credit Card: Features And Benefits Of The Co Branded Card

Introducing The IndianOil Kotak Credit Card, made for those who want to get the most of their travel every day
The new Indian Oil-Kotak Mahindra Fuel Credit Card was introduced on the RuPay network on 10 March as a collaborative effort between Indian Oil and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Read on to know its benefits.
Customers who spend Rs. 500 or more during the first 30 days of receiving the card can receive 1000 Reward Points.
Users must pay a Rs. 449 yearly fees plus taxes as well as a registration charge for the Indian Oil-Kotak Credit Card.
Get 4% back as Reward Points when you refuel at an Indian Oil petrol station. Get 24 Reward Points for every Rs. 150 spent, with a limit of 1200 Reward Points per statement cycle.
You can also receive 2% back as Reward Points on dining, grocery, and other purchases. Get 12 Reward Points for every Rs. 150 spent, with a limit of 800 Reward Points per statement cycle.
Customers holding this card will get a monthly benefit of up to Rs. 100 in the form of a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on gasoline purchases.
Users can effortlessly turn large, eligible transactions into clever EMIs and pay them off on schedule.
Customers using this card can make purchases up to Rs. 5000 using Contactless Payment without entering a PIN.
Customers can also get a 48-day interest-free grace period after receiving the credit card.
If the cardholder promptly notifies the bank of the loss of this card, they will not be held responsible for any unauthorised transactions done with it.
Customers can avail of customised concierge services like flower delivery, gift delivery, restaurant referral and booking, car rental, movie ticket bookings and more.