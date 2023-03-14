Indian Oil Kotak Credit Card: Features And Benefits Of The Co Branded Card

Introducing The IndianOil Kotak Credit Card, made for those who want to get the most of their travel every day

Indian Oil-Kotak Mahindra Bank Fuel Credit Card

The new Indian Oil-Kotak Mahindra Fuel Credit Card was introduced on the RuPay network on 10 March as a collaborative effort between Indian Oil and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Read on to know its benefits.

Welcome Perk

Customers who spend Rs. 500 or more during the first 30 days of receiving the card can receive 1000 Reward Points.

Registration Fee

Users must pay a Rs. 449 yearly fees plus taxes as well as a registration charge for the Indian Oil-Kotak Credit Card.

Reward Points On Refueling

Get 4% back as Reward Points when you refuel at an Indian Oil petrol station. Get 24 Reward Points for every Rs. 150 spent, with a limit of 1200 Reward Points per statement cycle.

Reward Points On Other Purchases

You can also receive 2% back as Reward Points on dining, grocery, and other purchases. Get 12 Reward Points for every Rs. 150 spent, with a limit of 800 Reward Points per statement cycle.

Fuel Surcharge Waiver

Customers holding this card will get a monthly benefit of up to Rs. 100 in the form of a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on gasoline purchases.

Smart EMI Option

Users can effortlessly turn large, eligible transactions into clever EMIs and pay them off on schedule.

Contactless Payment Option

Customers using this card can make purchases up to Rs. 5000 using Contactless Payment without entering a PIN.

Interest-Free Period

Customers can also get a 48-day interest-free grace period after receiving the credit card.

No Liability

If the cardholder promptly notifies the bank of the loss of this card, they will not be held responsible for any unauthorised transactions done with it.

Personal Concierge Services

Customers can avail of customised concierge services like flower delivery, gift delivery, restaurant referral and booking, car rental, movie ticket bookings and more.

