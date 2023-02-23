India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final: 5 Players To Watch Out For

India and Australia are set to clash in the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup, and fans are eagerly anticipating the match.
The fan-favourite Indian opener has been in solid form in the tournament, scoring 149 runs in three matches. If she continues her impressive performances, India could have a chance of making it to the the final.
The Australian bowler has been impressive this tournament, having taken eight wickets in four matches. Her ability to bowl in the death overs makes her a significant threat to India.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been a consistent performer against Australia and has a history of producing her best in crunch situations. She will be a vital player in India's success against the defending champions.
The Aussie all-rounder may not have been in her best form recently, but she has the potential to turn the game around in big matches. With her skills with both bat and ball, she is an asset to the Australian side.
The left-handed opener has been a standout performer for Australia, scoring 259 runs in six matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2020. With her fantastic average of 52.45 in 57 ODIs, she is a key figure in Australia's T20 World Cup defence.
India vs Australia women’s match will begin at 6:30 pm IST and can be seen on Star Sports channel on TV and can also be live-streamed online on Disney+Hotstar online.