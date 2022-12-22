Important Dates That You Need To Add To Your 2023 Financial Calendar

Here are a few important personal finance related dates that you must remember in the coming year 2023.
Make financial plans as a new year begins. Prepare investment proofs to submit to your employer.
Keep an eye out for any major changes in the annual budget that may affect your finances or tax obligations.
Pay your fourth advance tax instalment in March. March 31 will also be the last date for you to plan your taxes for FY23.
If you end up receiving a bonus, use it pay off your debts and invest the remaining in different investment instruments. Submit Forms 15G and 15H to avoid TDS deductions.
Prepare your income tax statements. Review and renew your insurance plans and their coverage as well as premiums. Ensure you have an emergency fund.
Make the first instalment of your advance tax payments. Collect the Form 16 from your employer. Check if your home loan EMIs have gone up or down depending on RBI's monetary policy.
Tokenise your debit and credit cards. Also remember that July 31 is the last date to submit ITR for FY22.
September 15 is the last date to pay off your second instalment of advance income tax. Review your investment portfolio as it is the middle of the year.
Start doing income tax planning for the ongoing financial year. Start planning and saving for festive purchases.
The date for the third advance income tax payment is December 15. Review your yearly financial expenses.