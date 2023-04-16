IMD Warns Of Heatwaves In These 4 States: Here Are The Do's And Don'ts

Heatwaves are serious health hazards and proper care must be taken during the days when warnings are issued.
Heatwaves are likely in Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the next four-five days with maximum temperatures staying above normal in most parts of the country, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.
As per the latest forecast issued by the department, maximum temperature over many parts of central, east, and northwestern India is likely to be in the range of 39-42 degrees Celsius
Many parts of Gangetic West Bengal, some parts of Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe, Jammu division, Punjab and North India. Some parts of Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next three to four days
Stay indoors during the day as much as possible.
Drink plenty of fluids such as water, ORS or homemade drinks like lassi, buttermilk, torani(rice water), lemon water, fruit juice, etc. frequently.
Eat lighter, healthier meals to ensure a cooler body temperature.
Wear light-coloured and loose clothes preferably made of cotton, to keep your body cool at all times.
Take frequent showers in cold water as and when possible.
Cover yourself with protective goggles, an umbrella/hat, and shoes while stepping out in the sun.
Always carry a bottle of water with you when going out.
Keep a damp cloth handy that you can use on your head, neck, face and limbs to make them feel cooler.
Try to keep your home as cool as possible using fans, ACs, curtains, shutters, etc. Open windows only during the night.
Learn first-aid, but if you or anyone around you feels faint or really ill, immediately get proper medical help.
Avoid sun exposure as much as possible, especially between 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm.
Don’t do any strenuous work that can increase body heat, especially between 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm.
Try to not consume things that dehydrate the body, such as alcohol, tea, coffee or carbonated drinks.
Don’t eat spicy, oily food and avoid stale food as well.
Don’t leave your children, pets or elderly members in a parked vehicle as it can get heated quickly.
Don’t take signs of heat exhaustion such as fatigue, dizziness, and headaches lightly. Seek medical help if needed.