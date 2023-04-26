IDFC FIRST Bank Millennia Credit Card: Features And Benefits

From joining benefits to 10x reward points, here’s what the IDFC FIRST Bank Millennia credit card has to offer.
With 10x reward points, low interest rates, and amazing discounts, the IDFC FIRST Millennia credit card is the perfect credit card for the millennial lifestyle.
Here are some features of the Millennia credit card offered by IDFC FIRST Bank.
IDFC FIRST Bank charges no joining fee or annual fee on this IDFC credit card.
IDFC offers the FIRST Millennia credit card at an interest rate of 0.75% to 3.5% per month, which translates to 9% to 42% per annum.
Cash withdrawals made at domestic and international ATMs remain interest-free for up to 48 days. However, a Cash Advance Fee of Rs 199 per transaction will be charged.
15% of the total amount due will be charged as a late payment fee subject to a minimum of Rs 100 and a maximum of Rs 1,250.
The Millennia credit card from IDFC FIRST Bank comes with various benefits. Let’s take a look at some benefits of using this card.
Get 10x reward points on incremental spends above Rs 20,000 per month and spends done on your birthday, and 6x and 3x reward points for purchases below Rs 20,000.
Reward points come with unlimited validity, meaning they will never expire. You can use the reward points to instantly pay for online or in-store purchases.
Welcome voucher worth Rs 500 on spending Rs 15,000 or more within the first 90 days and 5% cashback (up to Rs 1,000) on the value of the first EMI transaction done within the first 30 days.
Get a discount of 25% on movie tickets up to Rs 100 on the Paytm mobile app (valid once per month).
Avail 4 complimentary Railway lounge visits per quarter along with the IDFC FIRST Millennia credit card.
With every Millennia credit card, you get complimentary Roadside Assistance worth Rs 1,399.
Get amazing discounts at 300+ merchants, up to 20% discount at 1,500+ restaurants, and up to 15% discount at 3,000+ health and wellness outlets.
Avail fuel surcharge waiver of 1% at all fuel stations across India up to Rs 200 per month on transaction values between Rs 200 and Rs 5,000.