ICICI Bank Platinum Chip Credit Card: Features And Benefits

The ICICI Bank Platinum Chip Credit Card is a lifetime free credit card offered by ICICI Bank.
Earn 2 reward points on every ₹100 spent on retail purchases except fuel. Get 1 reward point for every ₹100 spent on utilities and insurance.
You can redeem your ICICI Bank reward points to get movie and travel vouchers, lifestyle products, mobiles, appliances, and other merchandise.
With the ICICI Bank Platinum Chip Credit Card, you can save up to 15% on dining bills at over 2,500 restaurants across the country.
Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on HPCL fuel pumps on your transactions of up to ₹4,000 using the ICICI Bank Platinum Chip Credit Card.
The card does not come with any joining fee, annual fee or supplementary card fee. The overdue interest on extended credit and cash advances will be at 3.40% per month (40.80% annualised).