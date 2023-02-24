ICICI Bank Hikes FD Interest Rate, Get Up To 7.15% Interest Earnings

ICICI Bank has recently hiked FD interest rates on bulk deposits of ₹2-5 Cr with a maximum interest rate of 7.15%.

Updated On 4:37 PM IST

ICICI Bank Increases FD Interest Rates

ICICI Bank has just raised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits between ₹2 cr to less than ₹5 cr a couple of weeks after the RBI announced 0.25 points hike in the repo rates.

New Range Of Interest Rates Offered

ICICI bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 4.75% to 6.75% for deposits scheduled for 7 days to 10 years or longer. 

Maximum Interest Offered

ICICI Bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7.15% on deposits with a term of one to two years.

The new interest rates came into effect on February 23, 2023.

FDs Of 7-29 Days And 30-45 Days

For bulk fixed deposits that mature in 7 to 29 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.75%, while deposits maturing in 30 to 45 days will earn 5.50% interest.

FDs Of 46-60 Days And 61-90 Days

Deposits held for 46 to 60 days will receive an interest rate of 5.75%, while deposits held for 61 to 90 days will receive 6.00% interest.

FDs Of 91-184 Days And 185-270 Days

Deposits maturing in the next 91 to 184 days will now earn 6.50% interest, while those maturing in the next 185 to 270 days will earn 6.65% interest.

FDs Of 271 Days To 1 year

ICICI Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.75% on bulk fixed deposits that mature in 271 days to less than a year.

FDs Of 1-2 Years, And 2 Years 1 Day To 3 Years

Deposits maturing in a year to two years will earn an interest rate of 7.15%, while a 7.00% interest rate will be levied on deposits maturing in 2 years, 1 day to 3 years.

FDs Of 3 Years 1 Day To 10 Years

For deposits maturing in 3 years, 1 day to 10 years, a 6.75% interest rate will be imposed. To know more details, visit ICICI Bank's official website.

