Hyundai Verna 2023 Launched: Price, Features, And More

The new Verna 2023 will be available in nine colour options.

Updated On 2:37 PM IST

Verna 2023 Price And Availability

Pre-booking for the Hyundai Verna 2023 has begun. The new Hyundai Verna has been priced between ₹10.90 lakh to ₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Petrol Engine

The diesel engine on the Verna has been discontinued. The new Verna 2023 will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed manual and CVT options. There will also be a variant with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

Hyundai Verna Mileage

Hyundai claims that the new Verna 2023 will have a fuel efficiency of 20 kms per litre of petrol.

Hyundai Verna 2023 Features

The latest features on the Hyundai Verna 2023 include a soft touch steering wheel and dashboard, upgraded leather seats, and dual screens.

Competitors

The new Hyundai Verna will be directly competing with cars like Maruti Ciaz and Honda City in the Indian market in its price segment.

General Upgrades

The new Verna is more spacious and wider than its predecessors and will be offered in 7 different colour options. The new Verna also has a sharper more sporty frame.

Verna 2023 Safety Features

The new Hyundai Verna 2023 comes with enhanced safety features like airbags, parking sensors, TPMS and ADAS.

More Stories

RCB vs Mumbai Indians: 6 Players To Watch Out For

How To Invest In NPS? Follow These Simple Steps To Save Income Tax

Top Nine Business Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 20
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe