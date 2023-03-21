Hyundai Verna 2023 Launched: Price, Features, And More

The new Verna 2023 will be available in nine colour options.
Pre-booking for the Hyundai Verna 2023 has begun. The new Hyundai Verna has been priced between ₹10.90 lakh to ₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
The diesel engine on the Verna has been discontinued. The new Verna 2023 will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed manual and CVT options. There will also be a variant with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.
Hyundai claims that the new Verna 2023 will have a fuel efficiency of 20 kms per litre of petrol.
The latest features on the Hyundai Verna 2023 include a soft touch steering wheel and dashboard, upgraded leather seats, and dual screens.
The new Hyundai Verna will be directly competing with cars like Maruti Ciaz and Honda City in the Indian market in its price segment.
The new Verna is more spacious and wider than its predecessors and will be offered in 7 different colour options. The new Verna also has a sharper more sporty frame.
The new Hyundai Verna 2023 comes with enhanced safety features like airbags, parking sensors, TPMS and ADAS.