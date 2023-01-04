How To Update Aadhaar Card Information Without Supporting Document?

Recently government has allowed citizens to update their Aadhaar information without supporting documents. Read on to know more
Individuals can now update their Aadhaar card details without the required documents by using the "Head of Family Based Aadhaar Update Option" at their nearest Aadhaar centre.
Previously, individuals had to provide supporting documents as evidence to make changes to their registered details on the Aadhaar card, but this process was difficult for many people to complete.
UIDAI now allows other family members to use the head of the family's Aadhaar to make changes without documents. The head of the family's (HoF) Aadhaar card should be fully updated and include their registered address and biometric information.
Dependent family members can update their Aadhaar card by providing proof of relationship documents with the name of the HoF or a self-declaration form from the HoF, and the HoF should be present while updating the Aadhaar of family members as their fingerprints and biometrics will be required.
In order to establish your relationship with the head of the family, you will be required to provide one of the following documents: Passport, Ration Card/PDS Card, Pension Card, Marriage Certificate, Birth Certificate (for a child between 0 to 5 years).