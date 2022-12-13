How To Register For SBI Net Banking In Simple Steps

Use these simple steps to register for SBI net banking online
1. Go to the SBI website - https://www.onlinesbi.sbi/.
2. Under the 'Personal Banking' section, click on 'Login'.
3. If the bank has already provided you with a pre-printed kit with login details, you will not need to go through the registration process.
4. Log in using the credentials provided in the pre-printed kit that is given to you by the bank.
This process applicable for those who have not received the pre-printed kit.
1. Click on 'New User Registration' under the 'Personal Banking' section, then click on 'OK' when this pop-up appears.
2. A new window will open, select 'New User Registration' in this section, then click on 'Next'.
3. Fill in your details on the new user registration form that appears then click on submit.
4. When the new OTP webpage opens up, submit the OTP that you have received on your registered number and click on 'Confirm'.
5. When the next webpage opens up, click on 'I have my ATM Card' option.
6. Enter your ATM Card details on the 'Debit Card Validation' page and click on 'Proceed.
7. After successful ATM Card Validation, a new page will open you where you can create your own username and password for logging in. Click on 'Submit' after choosing username and password.
Your account has been successfully registered online. You can use your credentials to login from - https://www.onlinesbi.sbi/