How To Register For SBI Net Banking In Simple Steps

Use these simple steps to register for SBI net banking online

Updated On 13 Dec 2022

Registering Through Internet Banking Pre-Printed Kit

1. Go to the SBI website - https://www.onlinesbi.sbi/.

2. Under the 'Personal Banking' section, click on 'Login'.

Login Using Credentials In The Pre-Printed Kit

3. If the bank has already provided you with a pre-printed kit with login details, you will not need to go through the registration process.

4. Log in using the credentials provided in the pre-printed kit that is given to you by the bank.

Net Banking Registration Through ATM Card

This process applicable for those who have not received the pre-printed kit.

1. Click on 'New User Registration' under the 'Personal Banking' section, then click on 'OK' when this pop-up appears.

New User Registration Window

2. A new window will open, select 'New User Registration' in this section, then click on 'Next'.

New User Registration Form

3. Fill in your details on the new user registration form that appears then click on submit.

4. When the new OTP webpage opens up, submit the OTP that you have received on your registered number and click on 'Confirm'.

ATM Card Validation

5. When the next webpage opens up, click on 'I have my ATM Card' option.

6. Enter your ATM Card details on the 'Debit Card Validation' page and click on 'Proceed.

Generate Username And Password

7. After successful ATM Card Validation, a new page will open you where you can create your own username and password for logging in. Click on 'Submit' after choosing username and password.

Login With Your New Credentials 

Your account has been successfully registered online. You can use your credentials to login from - https://www.onlinesbi.sbi/

