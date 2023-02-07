How To Link PAN And Aadhaar By Paying Rs 1000 Penalty?

Learn how to link your Pan and Aadhaar Card NOW!
Step 1: Completing payment of the applicable fee i.e. Rs 1000.
Step 2: Submit the PAN-Aadhaar link request on the e-filing portal.
Visit https://onlineservices.tin.egov-nsdl.com/etaxnew/tdsnontds.jsp to enter the NSDL (now Protean) portal and then select Challan 280.
Choose 0021 (Income Tax other than companies) in Tax Applicable.
Choose 500 (Other Receipts) for the Type of Payment.
Scroll down and select your preferred payment mode.
Enter your PAN and choose your assessment year as 2023-2024.
Fill in the required details, click on Proceed and complete paying Rs 1000 from your chosen payment mode.
After 4-5 days of payment, visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal and go to the Income Tax e-filing portal. Now, click on the Link Aadhaar tab.
Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number. Now, click on Validate
A message will pop up indicating your payment details have been verified by e-filing. Click on Continue.
Fill in your PAN, Aadhar card number, Name, and phone number. Now click on Link Aadhaar.
A 6-digit OTP will be sent to your mobile. Enter that and click on Validate.
You will get a pop-up message indicating that your request has been submitted. Click on OK.
After a few days, go to the and click on Link Aadhaar Status.
If you get a message that your PAN and Aadhaar are already linked, that means your process is complete. If not, wait for a few days and check again.