How To Link PAN And Aadhaar By Paying Rs 1000 Penalty?

Learn how to link your Pan and Aadhaar Card NOW!

Updated On 07 Feb 2023

2 Major Steps To Link PAN And Aadhaar

Step 1: Completing payment of the applicable fee i.e. Rs 1000.
Step 2: Submit the PAN-Aadhaar link request on the e-filing portal.

Paying Rs 1000 Penalty: Step 1

Visit https://onlineservices.tin.egov-nsdl.com/etaxnew/tdsnontds.jsp to enter the NSDL (now Protean) portal and then select Challan 280.

Paying Rs 1000 Penalty: Step 2

Choose 0021 (Income Tax other than companies) in Tax Applicable.

Paying Rs 1000 Penalty: Step 3

Choose 500 (Other Receipts) for the Type of Payment.

Paying Rs 1000 Penalty: Step 4

Scroll down and select your preferred payment mode.

Paying Rs 1000 Penalty: Step 5

Enter your PAN and choose your assessment year as 2023-2024.

Paying Rs 1000 Penalty: Step 6

Fill in the required details, click on Proceed and complete paying Rs 1000 from your chosen payment mode.

Submitting PAN-Aadhaar Link Request: Step 1

After 4-5 days of payment, visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal and go to the Income Tax e-filing portal. Now, click on the Link Aadhaar tab.

Submitting PAN-Aadhaar Link Request: Step 2

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number. Now, click on Validate

Submitting PAN-Aadhaar Link Request: Step 3

A message will pop up indicating your payment details have been verified by e-filing. Click on Continue.

Submitting PAN-Aadhaar Link Request: Step 4

Fill in your PAN, Aadhar card number, Name, and phone number. Now click on Link Aadhaar.

Submitting PAN-Aadhaar Link Request: Step 5

A 6-digit OTP will be sent to your mobile. Enter that and click on Validate.

Submitting PAN-Aadhaar Link Request: Step 6

You will get a pop-up message indicating that your request has been submitted. Click on OK.

Submitting PAN-Aadhaar Link Request: Step 7

After a few days, go to the Income Tax e-filing portal and click on Link Aadhaar Status.

Submitting PAN-Aadhaar Link Request: Step 8

If you get a message that your PAN and Aadhaar are already linked, that means your process is complete. If not, wait for a few days and check again.

