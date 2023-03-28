How To Check PPF Balance Online? Follow These 6 Easy Steps

Knowing your PPF balance from time-to-time is very important. Here we will let you know it can be done easily.
Checking the balance of your PPF account via the bank is incredibly straightforward and effective. Moreover, the online service is open 24*7. However, you must have your current bank account connected to your PPF account to see the balance of your PPF account online. Here are the steps:
Individuals need to make sure that their linked bank account's internet banking features are activated.
Then, customers must login into their bank's PPF account portal by using their username and password.
After logging in, individuals can access information about their savings and PPF accounts.
Users must then choose the PPF account tab to see the balance of their accounts from there.
Anyone can also check up to ten of their most recent PPF account transactions through this online service. Also, with the same online account, users can examine all the information related to their matured, closed, and old PPF accounts with the same bank.
The EPFO portal also allows users to check their PPF balance by logging in. Here are the steps they must adhere to after logging in:
First visit the EPFO portal at epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php.
Click "For Employees" under "Our Services" on the menu bar.
Visit 'Member Passbook' in the 'Services' section.
You'll be taken to a new website, passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.jsp.
Users can log in using their UAN number and password at that point. Click on the 'View Password [Old: Full]' option after selecting the 'Member ID'.
Finally, your PF information will be visible on the screen. By selecting "Download Passbook," you can also print this passbook.
If a UAN has been activated by the employer, an EPFO member may access their EPF passbook. UAN is actually granted by the EPFO, but it is only activated after being verified by the employer.
