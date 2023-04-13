How To Check PF Balance Through UMANG App?

The UMANG app allows users to monitor their PF balance, apply for UAN, and more.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organization, or EPFO, can be accessed by Indian citizens using the UMANG mobile app. Users must activate their UAN and register their mobile numbers if they wish to use the app to check their PF details. Here is how to use the UMANG app to check your EPF balance.
Download the app from Apple App Store or Google’s Play Store.
Register on the app with your mobile number.
Select ‘All Services’ from the list at the bottom.
Choose ‘EPFO’ in the Umang app on your smartphone.
Click ‘View Passbook’ to see your EPF balance in further detail.
Next, enter your UAN and select ‘Get OTP’ to receive it on your registered cellphone number.
After entering the OTP, select ‘Login’.
Choose the member ID of the company whose EPF balance you want to view.
Your passbook and EPF balance, both, will be shown on the screen.