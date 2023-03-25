How To Check CIBIL Score Online? Follow These 7 Easy Steps

Knowing your CIBIL score is very important for any individual especially when applying for a loan

What Is A CIBIL Score?

CIBIL score or credit score is a 3-digit score given to you basis your credit appetite determining your creditworthiness. It ranges between 300-900 and anything above 700 is considered good.

How To Check CIBIL Score Online

Learn how to check your CIBIL score online via the official CIBIL website in 7 easy steps.

Step 1: 

Visit the official CIBIL website at www.cibil.com.

Step 2: 

Click on the tab that reads “GET FREE CIBIL SCORE & REPORT”.

Step 3: 

Enter your email ID, which will also be your username, and then create a password.

Step 4:

Now fill in your personal information such as name, ID details, birthdate, Pincode, and mobile number.

Step 5: 

Click on “ACCEPT & CONTINUE”.

Step 6:

An OTP will be sent to your mobile number. Enter the 6-digit OTP and submit it.

Step 7:

You will be asked if you want to pair your device. Click on Yes or No depending on your preference.

Free CIBIL Score And Report

That’s it, you’ll now be taken to your dashboard which will display your CIBIL score along with a Score Analysis and Free CIBIL Report.

Other Ways To Get Free Cibil Score

Apart from the official CIBIL website, you can also check your CIBIL score online via various mobile apps such as Google Pay or other banking apps.

