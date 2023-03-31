How To Buy Apple iPhone 14 At The Lowest Price?

The iPhone 14, the latest Apple flagship phone, is being offered at the lowest-ever price.
Apple's top model—the iPhone 14—can now be purchased for about Rs 34,000 only, the lowest since it launched. The maximum suggested retail price for it in India at the time of its launch was Rs 79,900.
The Apple iPhone 14 Red, 128 GB, is being marked down significantly on Flipkart. The price of the iPhone 14 on its platform has been reduced from its initial price of Rs 79,900 to Rs 68,999.
You can further save Rs 4,000 on this discounted pricing if you make the payment with an HDFC card. This will reduce the price of the gadget to Rs 65,513.
You can also save Rs 6,000 on this reduced price by taking advantage of an exchange discount by exchanging an outdated phone for the upcoming iPhone 14. Customers can also save up to Rs 25,000 by replacing their old phone with a new one.
Consequently, customers can purchase the smartphone for Rs 34,513 by taking advantage of each promotion, saving them Rs 45,387, or 57%, off the MRP.