How To Add A Nominee For Mutual Fund?

Although extension has been provided to add nominee to Mutual fund, the process to add a mutual fund nominee is quite easy.
Adding a mutual fund nominee should ideally be done at the time of investment. However, one can do it later also.
When adding a nominee for mutual funds, you must add the nominee's name, date of birth, and address, among other pertinent information.
In case you wish to add a nominee to an existing mutual fund investment, you must complete and submit the AMC-required nomination form.
Add PAN card details in case of a fresh nomination or to change an existing one.
After that, the paperwork must be sent to the mutual fund's Registrar or authorised investor care centre. Remember that a nomination can be changed at any time and multiple times after it has been submitted.
The unit holder must sign the nomination form (with physical signature). Regardless of how the account is run, if the units are held jointly, all joint account holders must sign the nomination form (i.e. whether by anyone or survivor or jointly).