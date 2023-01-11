How To Activate 5G On Your Reliance Jio Phone?

Check out the cities Jio has launched 5G and how to activate 5G service on your phone.

Updated On 11 Jan 2023

Telecom Companies Launching 5G services

The telecom companies began rolling out their 5G services in various regions of the country after Jio launched its 5G services last year. Users of Jio can now connect and enjoy 5G services on a smartphone that is 5G ready. See which cities Reliance Jio has introduced Jio 5G in the list below.

Major Cities Where Jio Has Lunched 5G

The major cities are: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow, Bhopal, Jaipur, Noida, Chandigarh

How To Activate 5G On Your Smartphone?

Step 1: On your smartphone, go to phone settings.

Step 2: Locate And Choose Mobile Network

You will have to first find and then select your mobile network from your phone settings.

Step 3: Choose The SIM

Select the Jio SIM card that you wish to activate 5G on.

Step 4: Choose Network Type

Now easily select your preferred network type.

Step 5: Select 5G

At this point, go ahead and select the 5G option.

Step 6: Look For 5G Sign In The Status Bar

You should see a 5G sign in the status bar after selecting the 5G network, indicating that 5G services have been enabled on your smartphone.

