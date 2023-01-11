How To Activate 5G On Your Reliance Jio Phone?

Check out the cities Jio has launched 5G and how to activate 5G service on your phone.
The telecom companies began rolling out their 5G services in various regions of the country after Jio launched its 5G services last year. Users of Jio can now connect and enjoy 5G services on a smartphone that is 5G ready. See which cities Reliance Jio has introduced Jio 5G in the list below.
The major cities are: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow, Bhopal, Jaipur, Noida, Chandigarh
Step 1: On your smartphone, go to phone settings.
You will have to first find and then select your mobile network from your phone settings.
Select the Jio SIM card that you wish to activate 5G on.
Now easily select your preferred network type.
At this point, go ahead and select the 5G option.
You should see a 5G sign in the status bar after selecting the 5G network, indicating that 5G services have been enabled on your smartphone.