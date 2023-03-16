Honda 'Shine 100' Launched: Price, Specifications, Features Of This 100cc Motorcycle

Honda Shine 100 cc launched at ₹64,900, will rival Hero Splendor
Honda has launched the all-new Shine 100 in India at an introductory price of ₹64,900 (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable Honda bike in India.
The Honda Shine 100 is powered by an all-new air-cooled, 99.7cc, single-cylinder engine with 7.6hp and 8.05Nm at 6,000rpm.
There is an all-new diamond frame developed especially for the Shine 100, with a short 1,245 mm wheelbase, an accessible 786 mm seat height and 168 mm of ground clearance.
The Shine 100's engine is OBD-2 as well as E20 fuel-compliant and has been optimised for “higher fuel efficiency”.
The Shine 100’s exciting features include a halogen headlight, side-stand inhibitor and combined braking system. Moreover, the bike will be available in five colour options and has a 3-year warranty.
The Shine 100 will compete against popular bikes like Hero's HF 100, HF Deluxe, Splendor+ and Splendor+ XTEC, and Bajaj's Platina 100 in the 100cc segment.
As per reports, booking for the new Honda Shine 100 is now open, production is set to begin next month and deliveries are scheduled to begin in May 2023.