Honda City 2023 Launched: Check Price, Features & Specifications

Carmaker Honda has recently launched the revamped Honda City 2023 version with many upgrades.

Honda Releases New City 2023

Honda has launched the latest generation of their popular City compact sedan in India with significant updates to design, features, and powertrain. The 2023 Honda City will be available in four different variants, including SV, V, VX, and ZX.

Honda City 2023 Price

Petrol-only options of Honda City 2023 range from ₹11.49 lakh to ₹15.97 lakh (ex-showroom), while the City e:HEV facelift model will be offered between ₹18.89 lakh and ₹20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City 2023 Upgrades

Cosmetic updates include a slimmer chrome bar, a larger grille with a honeycomb pattern, and newly-designed 16-inch alloy wheels. The interior features a dual-tone theme, new upholstery options, and wireless charging and connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

High Tech Features

The addition of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) utilising Honda Sensing technology includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Honda City 2023 Engine

Under the hood, the 1.5-liter diesel engine has been discontinued and replaced by the reliable 1.5-liter petrol engine, compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel. The engine generates up to 121 horsepower and 145 Nm of peak torque.

Honda City 2023 Hybrid Option

The 2023 Honda City will also offer a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle hybrid engine option, which can produce 126 horsepower and is paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

Honda City 2023 Offers Enhanced Safety

The 2023 Honda City is expected to provide an even safer and more secure driving experience for its passengers with the addition of ADAS, making it a top choice for those seeking a compact sedan with advanced safety features.

