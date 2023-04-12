Home Loan Interest Rates Compared: SBI vs HDFC vs Kotak vs ICICI & More

Thinking of buying a house? Check out some of the best home loan interest rates offered by various top banks

Updated On 5:20 PM IST

SBI Home Loan Interest Rates

Depending on your CIBIL score and the type of home loan you’re applying for, SBI offers home loans with interest rates ranging between 9.15% to 11.30% per annum.

HDFC Bank Home Loan Interest Rates

HDFC Bank home loans come with credit score-linked interest rates between 8.50% to 9.60% per annum, while the retail prime lending rate can go up to 18.55% per annum.

Kotak Bank Home Loan Interest Rates

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers the lowest home loan interest rates, from 8.85% to 9.40% per annum, which can go up in case of a home loan balance transfer.

ICICI Bank Home Loan Interest Rates

You can get some of the best home loan interest rates at ICICI Bank with the current rate starting at 9.25% and going up to 10.05% per annum.

Axis Bank Home Loan Interest Rates

Axis Bank offers home loans on a floating rate between 8.75% and 9.15% per annum as well as a fixed interest rate of 14% per annum.

Canara Bank Home Loan Interest Rates

Home loan interest rates offered by Canara Bank start from 9.25% and can go up to 11.85% per annum.

Bank Of Baroda Home Loan Interest Rates

Bank Of Baroda offers low interest rates on home loans which start at 9.15% and go up to 10.60% per annum.

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—April 12

Covid-19 In India: 5 States With Highest Active Coronavirus Cases As Of April 12

India’s Oldest Billionaire Keshub Mahindra Dies At 99
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe