Holi 2023: 7 Cities To Visit For An Iconic Celebration

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated all over India. Here are 7 cities you can visit for a memorable Holi celebration.
Lord Krishna’s birthplace, Mathura, is the best city for you to partake in grand Holi festivities including Colour Holi, Lathmaar Holi, Matki Phod contests, Ras Leela, etc.
Close to Mathura, Vrindavan is another historic city for some iconic Holi celebrations including the Phool Wali Holi at the famous Banke Bihari temple.
For a grand, royal-style Holi, go to Udaipur. Around these times you’ll find luxurious properties hosting Holi sundowners in Udaipur.
The holy city of Pushkar hosts a grand Holi celebration at the main square filled with colours, water, thandai, music, dance and more.
Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan celebrates Holi as Basanta Utsab, with people dressed in vibrant outfits, Rabindra Sangeet performances, processions and gatherings all over town.
Although Holi is celebrated mostly in Nouthern India, temples and other venues in Hampi also reverberate with Holi festivities making it an ideal city for Holi celebrations.
Hola Mohalla, a 3-day long event celebrating Holi in Anandpur Sahib exhibits a grand display of colours, martial arts, and processions, making it a must-visit place.