Highest FD Interest Rates: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs PNB vs Canara Bank

Looking to invest in Fixed Deposits? Here are some top banks to explore

Updated On 5:06 PM IST

SBI FD

State Bank of India offers FD interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 7.10% for the general public. On the other hand, SBI offers FD interest rates starting from 3.50% to 7.60% for senior citizens.

HDFC Bank FD

HDFC Bank also offers FD interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 7.10% for the general public. The interest rates on fixed deposits offered to senior citizens are between 3.50% to 7.75%.

ICICI Bank FD

ICICI Bank offers interest rates on FDs starting from 3.00% to 7.10% for the general public. The FD interest rates offered to senior citizens range between 3.50% and 7.60%.

PNB FD

Punjab National Bank offers FD interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.00% for the general public as per their recently revised rates. On the other hand, PNB offers FD interest rates starting from 4.00% to 7.50% for senior citizens. 

Canara Bank FD

Canara Bank offers interest rates on FDs starting from 4.00% to 7.25% for the general public. The FD interest rates offered to senior citizens start from 4.00% to 7.75%.

