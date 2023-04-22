Highest FD Interest Rates: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs PNB vs Canara Bank

Looking to invest in Fixed Deposits? Here are some top banks to explore
State Bank of India offers FD interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 7.10% for the general public. On the other hand, SBI offers FD interest rates starting from 3.50% to 7.60% for senior citizens.
HDFC Bank also offers FD interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 7.10% for the general public. The interest rates on fixed deposits offered to senior citizens are between 3.50% to 7.75%.
ICICI Bank offers interest rates on FDs starting from 3.00% to 7.10% for the general public. The FD interest rates offered to senior citizens range between 3.50% and 7.60%.
Punjab National Bank offers FD interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.00% for the general public as per their recently revised rates. On the other hand, PNB offers FD interest rates starting from 4.00% to 7.50% for senior citizens.
Canara Bank offers interest rates on FDs starting from 4.00% to 7.25% for the general public. The FD interest rates offered to senior citizens start from 4.00% to 7.75%.