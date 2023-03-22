Here Are The Top Indian CEOs And Executives Who Have Quit So Far In 2023

TCS, CEAT, Tech Mahindra etc are a few companies which has witnessed a change at the top level.

Updated On 2:51 PM IST

Rajesh Gopinathan

Outgoing TCS MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigned last week. During Gopinathan's tenure, TCS added over USD 10 billion in incremental revenues and over USD 70 billion increase in market capitalisation.

Mohit Joshi

Earlier in March, Mohit Joshi resigned as president of Infosys Ltd. to join Tech Mahindra Ltd. as its Chief Executive Officer, replacing CP Gurnani who retires at the end of this year.

Anant Goenka

CEAT's Managing Director and CEO Anant Goenka resigned from his post on March 20. The company said that he resigned to focus on group activities and has been named as its Vice Chairman.

Sukamal Banerjee

In March, Sukamal Banerjee resigned from his position as the Corporate Vice President of HCLTech. He has joined Xoriant as its CEO.

Suhail Sameer

Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, resigned as BharatPe CEO in January.

