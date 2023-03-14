Heatwave Warning Issued Across India: Here Are The Do's And Don'ts

India Meteorological Department(IMD) declared a heatwave in Mumbai, Konkan and other parts of India. Know heatwave dos and don’ts.
A heatwave is a prolonged period of abnormally hot weather, which can last for several days, weeks or even longer.
Stay indoors during the day as much as possible.
Drink plenty of fluids such as water, ORS or homemade drinks like lassi, buttermilk, torani(rice water), lemon water, fruit juice, etc. frequently.
Eat lighter, healthier meals to ensure a cooler body temperature.
Wear light-coloured and loose clothes preferably made of cotton, to keep your body cool at all times.
Take frequent showers in cold water as and when possible.
Cover yourself with protective goggles, an umbrella/hat, and shoes while stepping out in the sun.
Always carry a bottle of water with you when going out.
Keep a damp cloth handy that you can use on your head, neck, face and limbs to make them feel cooler.
Protect your pets by keeping them in shade with plenty of water.
Try to keep your home as cool as possible using fans, ACs, curtains, shutters, etc. Open windows only during the night.
Learn first-aid, but if you or anyone around you feels faint or really ill, immediately get proper medical help.
Avoid sun exposure as much as possible, especially between 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm.
Don’t do any strenuous work that can increase body heat, especially between 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm.
Try to not consume things that dehydrate the body, such as alcohol, tea, coffee or carbonated drinks.
Don’t eat spicy, oily food and avoid stale food as well.
Don’t leave your children, pets or elderly members in a parked vehicle as it can get heated quickly.
Don’t take signs of heat exhaustion such as fatigue, dizziness, and headaches lightly. Seek medical help if needed.