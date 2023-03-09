HDFC Regalia Credit Card: Features and Benefits

Check out the various features and benefits of the HDFC Regalia credit card.
HDFC Regalia credit card is a premium credit card designed for people who enjoy a luxurious lifestyle and seek exclusive benefits and rewards.
Salaried Indian national with a net monthly income of Rs 1 Lakh+, aged between 21 and 60 years, and self-employed Indian national aged 21 to 65 years with an ITR of Rs 12 Lakhs+ per annum are eligible.
You need to pay an annual joining/renewal membership fee of Rs 2500+ taxes. The renewal fee is waived off if you spend more than Rs 3 Lakh per annum.
HDFC Regalia credit card offers a higher credit limit depending on the customer’s monthly or annual income.
Enjoy convenient and fast purchases with contactless payment options available for transactions up to Rs 5,000.
You can get a welcome/renewal bonus of 2500 reward points if the fee is paid and not waived off.
Earn 4 reward points on every Rs150 spent on retail and a bonus of 10,000 reward points on Rs 5 lakhs spent, an additional 5,000 reward points on Rs 8 lakhs spent annually, and 2% on all your foreign currency spends.
You can avail exclusive discounts and cashback offers on shopping with your HDFC Regalia credit card.
Get 12 complimentary airport lounge access within India and 6 outside of India with the HDFC Regalia credit card.
Get attractive discounts and cashback offers on dining when paying via the HDFC Regalia credit card.
Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver at all fuel stations across India on minimum transaction of Rs 400 and maximum transaction of Rs 5000.
Redeem your reward points on flights and hotel bookings, air miles, products and vouchers, cashback, and more.