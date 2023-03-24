HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Card: Features And Benefits

From exclusive reward points to gift vouchers, here’s everything you can expect from the HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ credit card.
HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ credit card is one of the most rewarding credit cards which offers great cashbacks and exclusive reward points on everyday spends.
Salaried individuals with a net monthly income of Rs 20,000+ aged between 21 and 60 years, and self-employed individuals aged between 21 and 65 years with an ITR of Rs 6 Lakhs+ per annum are eligible.
An annual joining/renewal membership fee of Rs 500+ taxes is chargeable. However, if Rs 50,000 or more is spent before your renewal date, this fee is waived off.
Check out the various features and benefits of the HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ credit card.
HDFC MoneyBack+ credit card offers 10X CashPoints on spends made on Amazon, BigBasket, Flipkart, Reliance Smart SuperStore & Swiggy.
Get 5X CashPoints on EMI spends made using HDFC MoneyBack+ credit card at merchant locations.
With the HDFC MoneyBack+ credit card, get 2 CashPoints per Rs 150 spent on other spends excluding fuel, wallet loads/prepaid card loads, and voucher purchases.
Get a gift voucher worth Rs 500 if your spends made using the HDFC MoneyBack+ credit card exceed Rs 50,000 per calendar quarter.
HDFC MoneyBack+ credit card offers up to 15% discount on partner restaurants in select cities via Dineout.
Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver at all fuel stations across India on a minimum transaction of Rs 400 and a maximum transaction of Rs 5000 with a maximum waiver of Rs 250 per statement cycle.
HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ credit card offers up to 50 days of interest-free credit period from the date of purchase.
Also check out the features and benefits of HDFC Regalia Credit Card. Tap on the link below to know more