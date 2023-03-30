GT vs CSK: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Here are our picks for Match 1 of IPL 2023 tournament
Shubman Gill has scored centuries in all three formats this year. The opening batter will look to carry the same form in the IPL and help Gujarat Titans defend their title.
Deepak Chahar will be returning to the IPL this year after missing the previous season due to an injury. He was also dropped by the BCCI from the list of annually contracted players.
The Afghan leg-spinner was a crucial part of the Titans squad last season. He took 19 wickets and scored some important runs batting down the order.
CSK's costliest signing in an auction, England's Ben Stokes is likely to play the tournament as a specialist batter due to an injury. The all-rounder is a player to watch out for this season.
Hardik Pandya will be leading the defending champions in IPL 2023. In IPL 2022, he scored 400+ runs and took 8 wickets. The Gujarat Giants fans will hope that Pandya replicates a similar performance.
The 41-year-old CSK skipper will be returning to Chepauk after 2019 and if indeed this turns out to be his last IPL season, Dhoni would like to finish with a trophy.