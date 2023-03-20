Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: 6 Players To Watch Out For

The Giants will take on the Warriorz in the 17th Match of the WPL at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.
Even though Gardner scored some runs, she gave away 48 runs in 3 overs against RCB. She will look to end the tournament on a high as the Giants are almost out of the race for the playoffs.
Navgire started the tournament with a 50 against the Giants and since then she has failed to impress with the bat. She will look to replicate that performance against the same opponent.
The Warriorz skipper will be looking to lead from the front as a win against Gujarat will potentially help her team to qualify for the playoffs.
The South African batter has scores of 68 and 57 in her last two games. Wolvaardt's innings will be vital for the Giants when they face the Warriorz on Monday.
Sneh Rana was the most economical bowler for the Giants when they played against RCB. With the Giants sitting at the bottom of the points table, a win today will help boost the team's morale.
Known for her bowling, Ecclestone helped the Warriorz defeat the Mumbai Indians with her batting. With 12 wickets in 6 games so far, she will also look to overtake MI's Saika Ishaque in the Purple Cap race.