Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Top 6 players from Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals to watch out for in the WPL in 2023.
Meg Lanning is dominating the first Women's Premier League in India, just over a week after she guided her national team to their third consecutive T20 World Cup victory. Lanning is the top run-scorer of the Delhi Capitals, having scored 142 runs in just three games, and she currently holds the top spot in WPL 2023.
On March 4, 2023, Harleen made her WPL debut for Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians. She has accrued 113 runs thus far in her three games and climbed to the top three of the WPL Orange Cap list.
Jemimah, the vice captain of the Delhi Capitals, is a versatile player who can bat and bowl right-handed off break. She currently holds the eighth spot on the WPL Orange Cap leaderboard with 81 runs from 3 games.
The strong hitting of Jonassen has helped Delhi Capitals win the WPL 2023 for the second time in a row. In the encounter against UP Warriorz on March 7, she not only took three wickets but also went unbeaten, scoring 42 points off 20 balls.
By scoring the fastest fifty runs in WPL 2023 on Wednesday, Sophia provided Gujarat Giants the much-needed boost. On March 8 against RCB, she scored her maiden WPL 50 in only 18 balls. She has secured the ninth spot on the WPL Orange Cap List with a total of 78 runs from 2 games.
Gardner has been in outstanding form at the WPL 2023, helping the Gujarat Giants to their first victory of the competition. In the final two overs of the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gardner took two crucial wickets, helping the Giants win by 11 runs.