GT vs RR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

The finalists of IPL 2022 will face off against each other in match no.23 of the Indian Premier League.

Updated On 1:00 PM IST

IPL 2023, Match 23: GT vs RR

Both finalists of IPL 2022, Gujarat and Rajasthan have got off to a great start this year as well. They will play against each other in IPL 2023's match no.23.

Date

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on Sunday, April 16.

Time

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs RR Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 3, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 3, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 0.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma.

More Stories

IMD Warns Of Heatwaves In These 4 States: Here Are The Do's And Don'ts

Top 6 Air Coolers To Buy Under ₹10,000 This Summer

6 Best Laptops To Buy Under ₹40,000
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe