GT vs RR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Both finalists of IPL 2022, Gujarat and Rajasthan have got off to a great start this year as well. They will play against each other in IPL 2023's match no.23.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on Sunday, April 16.
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.
The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Matches Played: 3, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 3, Won by Rajasthan Royals (RR): 0.
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma.