GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans will take on the Mumbai Indians in match no.35 of the Indian Premier League.

Updated On 10:24 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 35: GT vs MI

IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans will take on 5-time tournament winners Mumbai Indians in match no.35. GT find themselves on the 4th position on the points table while the Mumbai Indians are 7th with 6 points.

Date

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be played on Tuesday, April 25.

Time

The GT vs MI contest is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the venue for Tuesday's match.

GT vs MI Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 1, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 0, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 1.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

