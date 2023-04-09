GT vs KKR: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to clash with each other in the first game of the doubleheader on April 9.

Updated On 8:30 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 13: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

After winning their first game of the tournament against the RCB on April 6, the Knight Riders will face the Gujarat Titans in match no.13 of the Indian Premier League.

Date

Gujarat Titans will play against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 9.

Time

The GT vs KKR match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Venue

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs KKR Head-To-Head in IPL 

Matches Played: 1, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 1, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 0

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little, Yash Dayal.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

More Stories

MI vs CSK: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

RR vs DC: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

7 Best Electric Scooters To Buy Under ₹1.5 Lakh
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe