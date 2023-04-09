GT vs KKR: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to clash with each other in the first game of the doubleheader on April 9.
After winning their first game of the tournament against the RCB on April 6, the Knight Riders will face the Gujarat Titans in match no.13 of the Indian Premier League.
Gujarat Titans will play against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 9.
The GT vs KKR match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST.
The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Matches Played: 1, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 1, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 0
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little, Yash Dayal.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.