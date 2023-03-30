GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

Its get-set-go as IPL 2023 kicks off

Updated On 10:20 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

In the first match of the 16th edition of IPL, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Date

The inaugural match of IPL 2023 between GT and CSK will be held on Friday, March 31 2023.

Time

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will start at 7:30 pm IST. There will be an opening ceremony as well before the match.

Venue

The inaugural match of IPL 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs CSK Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 2, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 2, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 0.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (C), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (captain and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh

More Stories

These Celebrities Will Be Performing At The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

A Recap Of Today's Top Business And Markets News: March 29

Average Increments To Drop To 9.1% In 2023: Deloitte India Study
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe