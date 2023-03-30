GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI

Its get-set-go as IPL 2023 kicks off
In the first match of the 16th edition of IPL, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.
The inaugural match of IPL 2023 between GT and CSK will be held on Friday, March 31 2023.
The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will start at 7:30 pm IST. There will be an opening ceremony as well before the match.
The inaugural match of IPL 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
Matches Played: 2, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 2, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 0.
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (C), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (captain and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh