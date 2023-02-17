Get A Preventive Health Check-up Done And Save Tax

Learn how to claim tax deductions for preventive health check-ups.
Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, every taxpayer can claim a deduction of upto Rs 5,000 per financial year for preventive health check-ups.
Upto Rs 25,000 for health insurance premiums paid for yourself, your spouse, and dependent children.
Upto Rs 25,000 for health insurance premiums paid for parents with the limit going upto Rs 50,000 for senior citizens.
You can claim tax deductions of upto Rs 5,000 for yourself, your spouse, and dependent children, as well as Rs 5,000 for your parents separately under the earlier mentioned bracket of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.
Identify a recognized preventive health checkup centre empanelled by your health insurance company.
Choose a preventive health checkup package that suits your needs.
Pay for your chosen preventive health checkup package and ensure that you receive a receipt for the payment.
Schedule an appointment, reach the hospital on time and get your tests done.
Once you get the reports, keep them safe to claim tax benefits under Section 80D.
When you file your tax returns, include the cost of your preventive health check-up. You can claim deductions for upto Rs 5,000 per financial year for this.
Although you’re not required to submit any documents to claim tax deductions under Section 80D, it is advisable to keep all the documents and receipts safe.