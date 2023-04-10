Full List of Hat-Tricks In IPL: From L Balaji To Rashid Khan

19 players have taken a hat-trick in the history of IPL. The list is dominated by leg spinners.
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan took the first hat-trick of the 16th season of the IPL. He achieved the feat against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 10. It was his first-ever hat-trick in the IPL. So far, the tournament has witnessed 22 hat-tricks.
Former Indian and CSK pacer L Balaji took the first ever hat-trick in the IPL in the inaugural season of the tournament. He dismissed Irrfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla and VRV Singh of Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab) to achieve the feat.
Leg spinner Amit Mishra holds the record for most hat-tricks in IPL with 3 hat-tricks. Yuvraj Singh is the only other player who has taken more than one hat-tricks (2) in the tournament.
Rajasthan Royals tops this list with 5 hat-tricks since the tournament's inception. Last season, Yuzvendra Chahal became the 5th RR bowler to claim a hat-trick.
1. L Balaji, 2. Amit Mishra, 3. Makhaya Ntini, 4. Yuvraj Singh, 5. Rohit Sharma, 6. Praveen Kumar, 7. Ajit Chandila, 8. Sunil Narine, 9. Pravin Tambe, 10. Shane Watson
11. Axar Patel, 12. Samuel Badree, 13. Andrew Tye. 14. Jaydev Unadkat, 15. Sam Curran, 16. Shreyas Gopal, 17. Harshal Patel, 18. Yuzvendra Chahal, 19. Rashid Khan.