Fuel Rates Untouched: Check Petrol And Diesel Prices On March 08

Fuel prices in India continue to remain stable. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today, as recorded at 7:00 am.

Updated On 8:23 AM IST

New Delhi

The petrol price in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

Today, the petrol price in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price in the city is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

In Chennai, the petrol price today is ₹102.63 per litre and the diesel price is ₹94.24 per litre.

Bangalore

Today, the petrol price in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price is ₹87.89 per litre.

Hyderabad

Today, the price of petrol in Hyderabad is ₹109.66 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹97.82 per litre.

Kolkata

In Kolkata, the petrol price today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

The petrol price in Ahmedabad today is ₹97.12 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.87 per litre.

Disclaimer

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

