Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged: Check Petrol Diesel Prices Today - 10th March

OMCs continue to maintain steady fuel prices today, March 10, 2023. Check the petrol & diesel prices in major Indian cities today.

Updated On 8:19 AM IST

New Delhi

The petrol price in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

Today, the petrol price in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

The petrol price in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.24 per litre.

Bangalore

In Bangalore, the petrol price today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price in the city is ₹87.89 per litre.

Hyderabad

The petrol price in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price in the city is ₹97.82 per litre.

Kolkata

In Kolkata, the petrol price today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

The petrol price in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.40 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.14 per litre.

Disclaimer

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

More Stories

Here Are The Top Stories On March 9

5 New Spotify Features To Unroll Soon

Crypto Transactions Brought Under Money Laundering Act: All You Need To Know
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe