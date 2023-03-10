Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged: Check Petrol Diesel Prices Today - 10th March

OMCs continue to maintain steady fuel prices today, March 10, 2023. Check the petrol & diesel prices in major Indian cities today.
The petrol price in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹89.62 per litre.
Today, the petrol price in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.27 per litre.
The petrol price in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.24 per litre.
In Bangalore, the petrol price today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price in the city is ₹87.89 per litre.
The petrol price in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price in the city is ₹97.82 per litre.
In Kolkata, the petrol price today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.
The petrol price in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.40 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.14 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.