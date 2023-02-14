Fuel Prices Update: Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, February 14, 2023

Indian OMCs have not announced any significant change in fuel prices today. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today.
As per the latest fuel prices released by Indian OMCs, petrol and diesel prices in the country continue to remain stable. Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, February 14, 2023, as recorded at 8:00 am.
In New Delhi, the petrol price today is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price in the capital city is ₹89.62 per litre.
Today, in Mumbai, the petrol price is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.27 per litre.
In Chennai, the petrol price today is ₹102.63 per litre and the diesel price is ₹94.24 per litre.
The petrol price today in Bangalore is ₹102.01 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹87.95 per litre.
In Hyderabad, the petrol price today is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price is ₹97.82 per litre.
Today, in Kolkata, the petrol price is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.76 per litre.
The petrol price in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.47 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.21 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.