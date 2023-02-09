Fuel Prices As On February 9, 2023: Check The Petrol And Diesel Prices Today

Fuel prices remain unchanged. Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city today before you refuel your vehicle.

Updated On 09 Feb 2023

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today

OMCs continue to maintain steady fuel prices today, February 9, 2023. Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, February 9, 2023, as recorded at 8:00 am.

New Delhi

The petrol price in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹89.62 per litre today.

Mumbai

Today, the petrol price in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

The petrol price in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.24 per litre.

Bangalore

In Bangalore, the petrol price today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price in the city is ₹87.89 per litre.

Hyderabad

The petrol price in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price in the city is ₹97.82 per litre.

Kolkata

In Kolkata, the petrol price today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

The petrol price in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.42 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.17 per litre.

Disclaimer

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

