Fuel Price Update: Petrol And Diesel Price Today, January 25, 2023

Petrol And Diesel Price Today

The petrol and diesel prices continue to remain stable today. The last major change in the fuel prices was in the month of May 2022, when the excise duty on diesel was slashed by ₹6 per litre and by ₹8 per litre on petrol. Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. January 25, as recorded at 7:00 am.