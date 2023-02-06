Fuel Price Update: Check The Petrol And Diesel Prices As On February 06, 2023

Know the petrol and diesel prices in your city before you head to refuel your vehicle today.
Oil marketing companies in India continue to maintain a steady rate for petrol and diesel. They have not announced a major change in the fuel prices today, February 06, 2023. Let’s check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, as recorded at 7:00 am.
The petrol price in New Delhi on February 06, 2023 is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹89.62 per litre.
The petrol price in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.27 per litre.
The price of petrol in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹94.24 per litre.
The petrol price in Bangalore on February 06, 2023 is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹87.89 per litre.
Today, the price of one litre of petrol in Hyderabad is ₹109.66 and and the price of one litre of diesel here is ₹97.82.
The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.76 per litre.
The price of petrol in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.51 per litre and that of diesel here is ₹92.25 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.