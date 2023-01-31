Fuel Price Unchanged: Check Petrol Diesel Prices On January 31, 2023

OMCs release the revised fuel prices every day based on the international brent crude rates and the foreign exchange rates.

Updated On 31 Jan 2023

Petrol And Diesel Price Today

Ahead of Budget 2023, the petrol and diesel prices in India continue to remain steady. Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) release the revised fuel prices at 6:00 am every day based on the international brent crude rates and the foreign exchange rates.
Let’s check the fuel prices in major Indian cities today, January 31, 2023, as recorded at 8:00 am.

New Delhi

Today, the price of petrol in New Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

The price of petrol in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

The petrol price in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and the diesel price is ₹94.24 per litre.

Bangalore

The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹87.89 per litre.

Hyderabad

The price of petrol in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹97.82 per litre.

Kolkata

The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

Today, the price of petrol in Ahmedabad is ₹96.77 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹92.52 per litre.

Disclaimer

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying. 

More Stories

Budget 2023 Income Tax Slabs: 4 Ways Salaried Taxpayers Can Benefit From Expected Changes

6 Key Expectations From Salaried Employees This Budget 2023

Budget 2023: Can Sitharaman Meet India Inc.'s Expectations?
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe