Fuel Price Unchanged: Check Petrol Diesel Prices On January 31, 2023

Ahead of Budget 2023, the petrol and diesel prices in India continue to remain steady. Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) release the revised fuel prices at 6:00 am every day based on the international brent crude rates and the foreign exchange rates.
Let’s check the fuel prices in major Indian cities today, January 31, 2023, as recorded at 8:00 am.
Today, the price of petrol in New Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹89.62 per litre.
The price of petrol in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹94.27 per litre.
The petrol price in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and the diesel price is ₹94.24 per litre.
The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹87.89 per litre.
The price of petrol in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹97.82 per litre.
The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price is ₹92.76 per litre.
Today, the price of petrol in Ahmedabad is ₹96.77 per litre and the price of diesel here is ₹92.52 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.