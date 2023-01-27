Fuel Price Today: Petrol And Diesel Price On January 27, 2023

OMCs have released the updated fuel prices for the day. Check the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today.

Petrol And Diesel Price Today

The petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across major cities today, keeping fuel prices steady for about 8 months now. The last country-wide change in the fuel prices was in the month of May 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the excise duty on diesel by ₹6 per litre and by ₹8 per litre on petrol.
Let’s check the fuel prices in major Indian cities today, as recorded at 7:00 am.

New Delhi

The petrol price in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

Today, the petrol price in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

The price of one litre of petrol in Chennai today is ₹102.74 and that of one litre of diesel is ₹94.33.

Bangalore

Today, the petrol price in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price is ₹87.89 per litre.

Hyderabad

The price of petrol in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre and that of diesel is ₹97.82 per litre.

Kolkata

The price of one litre of petrol in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 and that of one litre of diesel is ₹92.76.

Ahmedabad

Today, the price of petrol in Ahmedabad is ₹97.12 per litre and that of diesel is ₹92.87 per litre.

Disclaimer

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

