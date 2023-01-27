Fuel Price Today: Petrol And Diesel Price On January 27, 2023

Petrol And Diesel Price Today

The petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across major cities today, keeping fuel prices steady for about 8 months now. The last country-wide change in the fuel prices was in the month of May 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the excise duty on diesel by ₹6 per litre and by ₹8 per litre on petrol.

Let’s check the fuel prices in major Indian cities today, as recorded at 7:00 am.