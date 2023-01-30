Fuel Price Today: Check The Petrol And Diesel Prices On January 30, 2023

OMCs have released the revised petrol and diesel prices for the day. Check the fuel prices in major Indian cities today.

Updated On 30 Jan 2023

Petrol And Diesel Price Today

The fuel prices in the country have remained steady for about 8 months now. Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) have released the revised petrol and diesel prices for the day based on the international brent crude rates and the foreign exchange rates.
Let’s check the fuel prices in major Indian cities today, as recorded at 8:00 am.

New Delhi

Today, the petrol price in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹89.62 per litre.

Mumbai

The petrol price in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre and the diesel price is ₹94.27 per litre.

Chennai

The price of petrol in Chennai today is ₹102.63 per litre and that of diesel is ₹94.24 per litre.

Bangalore

The price of one litre of petrol in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 and that of one litre of diesel is ₹87.89.

Hyderabad

The petrol price in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹97.82 per litre.

Kolkata

The price of petrol in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre and that of diesel is ₹92.76 per litre.

Ahmedabad

Today, the petrol price in Ahmedabad is ₹96.77 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.52 per litre.

Disclaimer

The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.

