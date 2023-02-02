Fuel Price After Budget 2023: Check The Petrol And Diesel Prices Today

Know if the fuel prices have changed in major Indian cities after the Budget 2023.
Following the Union Budget 2023, Indian OMCs have not announced any major change in fuel prices on February 02, 2023. The OMCs have kept the petrol and diesel prices steady for over 8 months now. Let’s check the fuel prices in major Indian cities today, as recorded at 7:00 am.
The petrol price in New Delhi on February 02, 2023 is ₹96.72 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹89.62 per litre.
The price of petrol in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre and the price of diesel today here is ₹94.27 per litre.
The price of one litre of petrol in Chennai today is ₹102.73 and the price of one litre of diesel here is ₹94.33.
The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹87.89 per litre.
Today, the petrol price in Hyderabad is ₹109.66 per litre and and the diesel price here is ₹97.82 per litre.
The petrol price in Kolkata on February 02, 2023 is ₹106.03 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.76 per litre.
The petrol price in Ahmedabad today is ₹96.42 per litre and the diesel price here is ₹92.17 per litre.
The petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying.