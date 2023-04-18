From Siraj To Mark Wood: 7 Bowlers Who've Bowled Most Dot Balls In IPL 2023 So Far

In a high scoring tournament so far, these bowlers have performed impressively for their teams.
In most of the matches in IPL 2023 so far, we have seen batters unleashing themselves and teams posting big totals on board. However, there are some bowlers who have managed to apply the brakes on the scoring rate. Here are 7 bowlers who have bowled the most dot balls this season so far.
The young leg-spinner who plays for the Lucknow Super Giants has delivered 43 dot balls in 5 matches.
The Afghan leg-spinner who has also picked up a hat-trick this season has bowled 45 dot balls in 5 matches.
Arshdeep Singh has delivered both in the powerplay and the death overs for the Punjab Kings. He has bowled 45 dot balls for far.
Alzarri Joseph has been fantastic in the middle overs for the Gujarat Giants. He has managed to bowl 48 dot balls in 5 matches and picked up 7 wickets as well.
LSG's Mark Wood has troubled the batters with his express pace. He has bowled 48 dot balls in just four matches he has played. He is also second in the list of highest wicket takers in the tournament.
Gujarat Titans' Mohammad Shami is second in the list of bowlers who have bowled most dot ball this season. He has bowled 65 dot balls in 5 matches.
RCB's Mohammed Siraj has been the most impressive bowler in the powerplay in the tournament so far. In the 20 overs he has bowled in 5 matches, batters have failed to score on 69 deliveries. He has also taken 8 wickets.