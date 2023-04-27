From Gayle To Gilchrist: 6 Fastest Hundreds In The IPL

It is going to be a challenging task for the current batters to break the record for the fastest IPL century.
David Warner while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed a 43-ball ton against the Kolkata Knight Riders on 30 April 2017 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.
RCB legend AB de Villiers scored a 43 ball hundred against the Gujarat Lions in 2016.
Australian legend Adam Gilchrist scored a century in just 42 balls against Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. Next year, Gilchrist led Deccan Chargers to an IPL title in South Africa.
David Miller while playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) scored a century in just 38 balls against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the year 2013.
Playing for Rajasthan Royals, Yusuf Pathan smashed a hundred in 37 balls against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2010.
Chris Gayle holds the record for scoring the fastest century in the IPL history. Playing for RCB, Gayle scored his century in 30 balls against the Pune Warriors India and remained unbeaten on 175.