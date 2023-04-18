From du Plessis To Gill: Here Are Top 5 Run Scorers In IPL 2023 So Far

The list of highest run scorers in IPL 2023 is dominated by opening batters.
After his blistering knock of 62 runs in 33 balls against CSK, Faf du Plessis overtook Venkatesh Iyer as the leading run scorer of IPL 2023. Here are the top 5 run-getters in the tournament so far.
Even though his team has failed to win a single match so far, David Warner has been consistent with the bat. The Delhi Capitals captain has scored 228 runs in 5 matches.
Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill is in fine form this season. He has scored 228 runs in 5 games with a strike rate of almost 140.
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan has scored 233 runs in 4 matches with a highest score of 99*. He is averaging a massive 116.50 this season.
With a century and a half-century to his name, KKR's Venkatesh Iyer is the second highest run getter in the tournament so far with 234 runs.
Faf du Plessis has scored 259 runs in 5 innings with an average of 64.75. He has a strike rate of 172.66 this season.